Jacqueline Regis

May 30, 1934 - June 19, 2019

Los Altos

Jacqueline Sue Regis, 85, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2019 in Los Altos, California, surrounded by her family.

Jacquie was born to the late Kenneth and Catherine Burley on May 30, 1934 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the second of nine children. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence Regis whom she married on October 9th, 1954, following a brief 6-month courtship. They remained partners in life and love for 65 years.

Jacquie is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Debra Regis, Terri Kerstetter, Karen Ziller; son, David Regis; sons & daughter-in-law, Brady Turner, Jason Ziller, Tracy Regis; grandchildren, Celeste Walker and Kayla, Courtney & Shelby Kerstetter; great-grandchildren, Parker and Lorenzo Quick, as well as six siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Despite her small town beginnings, Jacquie had an adventurous spirit which led her to move with her husband and young children to Dallas, TX, Tokyo, Japan and then Los Gatos, CA. She later moved with Larry to Portland, OR, Monte Sereno, CA, Incline Village, NV, and Carmel, CA before settling in Los Altos, CA, which was her home for the last 15 years. She treated each move as an opportunity to create a sanctuary, learn new styles of painting, explore new mediums of art, and make new friends while continuing to nurture lifelong friendships.

Jacquie was an amazing self-taught artist who enjoyed painting, especially watercolors, decorating, cooking and gardening. She also enjoyed music, had perfect pitch, and loved to harmonize. She loved all animals, especially her beloved Yorkshire Terriers, Mandy and Gus, who predeceased her. The thing she loved most, though, was her family. She was immensely proud of her children and of her role as mother, instilling values and shaping their characters. Larry called her as his Sunshine, and never failed to acknowledge her as his equal partner in love, in life and in all their successes. Jacquie will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered always.

Friends and family members are invited to attend the memorial service and celebration of life on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m at the Parish Community Hall of Foothills Congregational Church, 461 Orange Ave, Los Altos, CA 94022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, http://www.habitat.org, or Sierra Club, http://www.sierraclubfoundation.org.





View the online memorial for Jacqueline Regis Published in Campbell Reporter Obits on July 10, 2019