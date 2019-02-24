Jacqueline Schwartzman

Aug. 25, 1928 - Feb. 3, 2019

Resident of Menlo Park

Jacqueline Irene Schwartzman, a resident of Menlo Park, California since 1960, peacefully passed away at home on February 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Jacquie, as she preferred to be called, was born to John and Irene Lovko on August 25, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, and she always noted that she and Mickey Mouse were born the same year. She was the commencement speaker for the 1946 graduating class at West Technical High School. She was a stewardess for Northwest Airlines from 1951 to 1954 and, as she said, was "goofy" about flying. She then moved from Ohio to San Francisco where she met Kent Schwartzman on a blind date; they were married in 1960.

Jacquie will be lovingly remembered for her extraordinary creativity, her fine talents in the arts and her devotion to family, friends and community. Among her many roles, she was: President of the Oak Knoll School PTA, a wedding planner and event designer, a docent at Filoli Center (Woodside, CA), Chairman for five years of the Menlo Park Arts Commission, 25 years association with the Trinity Family Institute, and a continuing college student. She was perhaps best known as a floral arranger, both designing and teaching at Gamble Garden (Palo Alto CA) for 24 years. She would always encourage people to seek out beauty in life, wherever they go.

Jacquie is survived by husband Kent Schwartzman, daughters Lee Ann Schwartzman and Nancy Louise Schwartzman (Tuhtan) and two grandchildren.

A celebration of Jacquie's life will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019, 2:00 PM at the Menlo Church, 950 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA. Jacquie's wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the .





