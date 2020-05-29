Jacqueline Stone "Jacquie" Baker
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline "Jacquie" Stone Baker
March 29, 1938 - May 4, 2020
Jacquie was born in Boston, MA and lived in Gloucester, MA through high school. Attended Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and graduated from The College of Saint Rose, Albany NY. Commissioned as a Woman in the Air Force (WAF) in 1963. Served in United Kingdom and married Peter Baker, a Philco-Ford Technical Representative in 1967. Returned to the United States from Europe and Far East in 1970, living in Warminster, PA and Montgomeryville, PA. Settled in Boulder Creek, CA in 1976. Associated as a Realtor with Century 21, Great Western Realtors and then Century 21, Showcase Realtors.
Jacquie generously supported many local charitable and non-profit organizations, particularly Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Valley Churches United. Final resting place is the California Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA. As requested, there will be no services, but a contribution to a charity of your choice in her memory is suggested.
She didn't ever want to set the world on fire – she just wanted to create a little spark. Job well done – a life of service well lived.


View the online memorial for Jacqueline "Jacquie" Stone Baker

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved