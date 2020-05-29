Jacqueline "Jacquie" Stone Baker
March 29, 1938 - May 4, 2020
Jacquie was born in Boston, MA and lived in Gloucester, MA through high school. Attended Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and graduated from The College of Saint Rose, Albany NY. Commissioned as a Woman in the Air Force (WAF) in 1963. Served in United Kingdom and married Peter Baker, a Philco-Ford Technical Representative in 1967. Returned to the United States from Europe and Far East in 1970, living in Warminster, PA and Montgomeryville, PA. Settled in Boulder Creek, CA in 1976. Associated as a Realtor with Century 21, Great Western Realtors and then Century 21, Showcase Realtors.
Jacquie generously supported many local charitable and non-profit organizations, particularly Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Valley Churches United. Final resting place is the California Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA. As requested, there will be no services, but a contribution to a charity of your choice in her memory is suggested.
She didn't ever want to set the world on fire – she just wanted to create a little spark. Job well done – a life of service well lived.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 29, 2020.