Jacqueline WrightJanuary 11, 1917 - September 22, 2020Resident of San JoseThe wonderful, long life of Jacqueline Wright came to a peaceful end on Sept. 22, 2020. She was 103.At the University of Nebraska Omaha, "Jackie Leffingwell" studied American history and played intramural field hockey. Her style of play was said to make wearing good shin guards highly advised. While there, she fell in love with and later married a fellow student, John Wright. When WWII broke out, duty called, and they were forced to separate. John served on a destroyer in the South Pacific and Jacqueline sailed to Australia as an American Red Cross volunteer. After the war, they settled in Waukegan, IL, and later moved to California when John accepted a professorship at San Jose State University.In San Jose, Jacqueline got a job teaching American history at Dartmouth Junior High where she pioneered the use of classroom simulations. Her energy and passion resulted in being named the district's Teacher of the Year in 1977. After she retired, hardly a day went by when she didn't express how much she missed the classroom. In retirement Jacqueline led an active life as a community volunteer, working as a hospice counselor and an English teacher for immigrants. Throughout her life, Jacqueline was a Yellow Dog Democrat, a friend of Israel, and an avid sports fan. Jacqueline loved to read and had a special interest in the biographies of the First Ladies, having met Eleanor Roosevelt in Australia during the war and later at the White House during a tea held for selected Red Cross volunteers.Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Wright and her eldest son, Randall. She is survived by her children, Robert Wright and Rebecca Bianchi; granddaughters, Kristie Bianchi and Melissa Alchimisti; grandson, Obadiah Wright and her great-grandson, Leo Jack Alchimisti.She will be laid to rest in Golden Gate National Cemetery beside her husband's grave. Donations in her name may be sent to Dartmouth Home and School Club and The American Red Cross.