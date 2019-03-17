Jagdish N. Srivastava

Resident of Cupertino

Jagdish N. Srivastava passed away peacefully on November 18, 2010 in Cupertino, California at the age of 77. Jagdish was survived by his children Arvind N. Shankar, Gitanjali Passfield and her husband Roy Passfield, and Ashok N. Srivastava and his wife, Lynn C. Waelde, and his granddaughter Leela C. Srivastava. His devoted wife for 60 years, Usha Srivastava, passed away on March 12, 2019. Jagdish is preceded in death by his father Mahabir Prasad Srivastava, his mother Madhuri Srivastava, and his brother Govinda Srivastava.

Jagdish was born on June 20, 1933 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. He attended Lucknow University and received his Ph.D. in Statistics in 1962 from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was Professor of Statistics at University of Nebraska Lincoln and then Professor of Statistics at Colorado State University for 40 years. Jagdish was an elected fellow of the American Statistical Association, Institute of Mathematical Statistics; an elected member of Indian Statistical Institute; a foundation fellow of the Institute of Combinatorics and Applications; and a Fellow of the Third World Academy of Science.

He was the past presidents of the Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics as well as the International Indian Statistical Association (IISA) and founded the Journal of Statistical Planning and Inference and served as its Editor-in-Chief. He had collaborated with many researchers around the world and mentored many Ph.D. students in the CSU statistics department. Jagdish had a vast variety of interests including music, poetry, history, religion, physics, philosophy, and spirituality. Jagdish was a world-traveler, a great story teller, and loved his family and friends very much. He wrote a book of poetry called Chetana Ki Chingari ("Sparks of Consciousness") in 2009 and published it in the US and India.





View the online memorial for Jagdish N. Srivastava Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary