Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jaime Arretche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaime Arretche


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaime Arretche Obituary
Jaime Arretche
Mar. 12, 1964- Jul. 11, 2019
San Jose
Jaime passed away peacefully on July 11th, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital with his family by his side. Jaime was the owner of Garcon Drywall and was in the construction industry for over 30 years. He was hardworking, dedicated, and loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Theresa, and his sons Garrett and Connor. The celebration of his life will be announced soon to family and friends.


View the online memorial for Jaime Arretche
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.