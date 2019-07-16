|
Jaime Arretche
Mar. 12, 1964- Jul. 11, 2019
San Jose
Jaime passed away peacefully on July 11th, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital with his family by his side. Jaime was the owner of Garcon Drywall and was in the construction industry for over 30 years. He was hardworking, dedicated, and loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Theresa, and his sons Garrett and Connor. The celebration of his life will be announced soon to family and friends.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 16, 2019