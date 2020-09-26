James Anderson
May 26, 1956 - Sep. 17, 2020
Sunnyvale
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, James D. Anderson, loving husband and father of two children, grandfather of one child, passed away at the age of 64.
James (Jim) was born on May 26, 1956 in San Pablo, CA, to Andy and Thelma (Kerr) Anderson. He graduated from Sunnyvale High School in 1974, and attended De Anza College for two years. On May 30, 1981, he married Victoria Ann Beall. They raised a son, Theo, and a daughter, Katie.
Jim loved being a dad. He was a househusband for 30 years, was one of the first stay-at-home dads, and was involved in his kids' field trips and other school activities. Jim faithfully attended the Intersections contemporary services at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. He was known for his great sense of humor.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Andy. He is survived by his wife Vicki, his two children, Theo, and Katie, his mother Thelma, his grandson Issac, sister Debbie, brothers Rick and Steve, and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
with notifications to vbeallanderson@gmail.com