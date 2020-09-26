1/1
James Anderson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Anderson
May 26, 1956 - Sep. 17, 2020
Sunnyvale
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, James D. Anderson, loving husband and father of two children, grandfather of one child, passed away at the age of 64.
James (Jim) was born on May 26, 1956 in San Pablo, CA, to Andy and Thelma (Kerr) Anderson. He graduated from Sunnyvale High School in 1974, and attended De Anza College for two years. On May 30, 1981, he married Victoria Ann Beall. They raised a son, Theo, and a daughter, Katie.
Jim loved being a dad. He was a househusband for 30 years, was one of the first stay-at-home dads, and was involved in his kids' field trips and other school activities. Jim faithfully attended the Intersections contemporary services at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. He was known for his great sense of humor.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Andy. He is survived by his wife Vicki, his two children, Theo, and Katie, his mother Thelma, his grandson Issac, sister Debbie, brothers Rick and Steve, and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association, with notifications to vbeallanderson@gmail.com


View the online memorial for James Anderson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of James Anderson. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19
N. Stewart
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved