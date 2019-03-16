Resources More Obituaries for James Gillis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Angus Gillis

James Angus Gillis, born January 14, 1921 in North Vancouver, British Columbia passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 in his home in Millbrae, CA. He was 98 years of age.

James worked his entire career as a merchant seaman, the majority of the time with American President Lines, and traveled the world as a Chief Engineer. His Catholic faith was very important to him, and James was a proud and active member of the Knights of Columbus, becoming a 3rd Degree Knight in 1996. James was also a charter member of the St. Dunstan's Council, in Millbrae, where he championed and assisted with the construction of the service mobility ramp still in use today. James also happily assisted with many other construction projects on the grounds of St. Dunstan's Catholic Church.

James spent his time in retirement working on the SS Red Oak Victory and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien restorations. James was a member of the Jeremiah O'Brien's crew after the restoration and sailed back to Europe for its commemoration ceremony. James was an avid fan of Hockey, and enjoyed watching San Jose Sharks hockey games, as well as spending time on the ice himself, skating at the local ice rink with his son Teddy. Swimming was another activity that James enjoyed. James was the happiest, spending time with his wife Audrey, and son Teddy. They enjoyed their home, family, and friends, as well as many road trips visiting Canada.

James leaves behind his devoted wife Audrey May Gillis, married June 1, 1963 at Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver, British Columbia. He joins his son Patrick (Teddy) Gillis, his brother John, and his sisters Jessie Gillis and Lorraine Gillis. James is survived by his nephews, Jack Gillis and James Gillis, and his grand-nieces Jessica and Jenna Gillis (Jack), and his grand-nephew Joshua Gillis (James).

A funeral Mass will be celebrated, 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

