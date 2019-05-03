Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Resources
More Obituaries for James Chockley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Chockley


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James B. Chockley Obituary
James B Chockley
June 6, 1933 - April 25, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
James B Chockley (Jim) 85, of Santa Clara, died April 25,2019 at Kaiser Hospital, Santa Clara. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 6, 1933. Graduated in 1952 from Santa Clara, High. Jim entered the US Army in 1953.
Jim married Mary Gallizioli who survives along with their children Karin Tarqwyn, Cindy La Barbera (Dennis), Jennifer Maggi (Jay)
Grandchildren: Christopher Doyle(Angela) Steven, Danielle La Barbera, Brent, Merin Maggi, and Great Grandchild Tessa Marie Sweet.
No Services


View the online memorial for James B Chockley
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now