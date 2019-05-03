|
|
James B Chockley
June 6, 1933 - April 25, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
James B Chockley (Jim) 85, of Santa Clara, died April 25,2019 at Kaiser Hospital, Santa Clara. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 6, 1933. Graduated in 1952 from Santa Clara, High. Jim entered the US Army in 1953.
Jim married Mary Gallizioli who survives along with their children Karin Tarqwyn, Cindy La Barbera (Dennis), Jennifer Maggi (Jay)
Grandchildren: Christopher Doyle(Angela) Steven, Danielle La Barbera, Brent, Merin Maggi, and Great Grandchild Tessa Marie Sweet.
No Services
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2019