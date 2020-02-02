|
|
James Barnes
January 1, 1937 - January 22, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
James "Jim" Barnes of Saratoga, CA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 22, 2020. He was 83.
Jim attended Harlingen High School in Texas, and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
In the Navy for 35 years, Jim spent time in positions in Japan, Midway Island and eventually at Moffett Field. Jim would then go on to work for NASA Ames before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Lindy Barnes, son Kevin (Mariana) Barnes, daughter Mandy (Tim) Nelson of Reno, NV, grandchildren Brandon and Briana Barnes. Memorial contributions may be made to .
View the online memorial for James Barnes
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020