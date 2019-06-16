James "Jim" Behlen

Sept. 26, 1927 - May 22, 2019

San Jose

James "Jim" Frank Behlen, 91, passed away on May 22 after a short illness. Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 26, 1927, the only child of George and Edna (Hessler). He graduated from Western Hills High School in 1945. After high school, Jim served in the U.S. Army. While attending Ohio State University, he was an active member of the university golf team. Jim graduated in 1950 with a degree in business administration.



He married Glenna Jean Rainey in 1951, and they moved to Sunnyvale to raise their three sons. Jim retired from General Electric as an executive. He was an avid golfer and member of the Cherry Chase Golf and Country Club. In 1982, Glenna passed away after 31 years of marriage.



Jim married Pauline Crawley in 1985. During his retirement, he started a second career as a real estate agent. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and watching sports. They resided at The Villages in San Jose.



Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pauline, and his three sons, James Jr. (Bobbi), Douglas (Kathleen), and John (Maureen); grandchildren Malinda Vargas (Joel), Elizabeth Bailey (Daniel), Kelly, and Kenny; great grandchildren Jordan and Chance; step-children Eric (Frances), April, and Adam (Carol).

A private memorial service was held.





