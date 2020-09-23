James Berwick Todd, Jr.January 17, 1924 - September 16, 2020CupertinoOur father, lovingly known as Grandaddy, passed away peacefully at 96. While his passing was not due to COVID 19 his death was hastened by this virus that causes isolation and inactivity in our seniors. Born in Louisiana, Grandaddy served proudly as a pilot in the Army both in Korea and the Philippines. Following his service to our country, he graduated with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from LSU, started a 54-year marriage with our mom, Nancy, enjoyed a 35-year career with Kaiser Aluminum and relocated to California in 1965. Grandaddy, leaves a son, Jim Todd, daughter, Katie Metzger (Chris), three grandsons, Todd (Marissa), Andrew, and Nathan (Maggie) as well as three great-grandsons, James, Arthur and Edward, a lone living brother, Alfred, twenty years his junior from his extensive Louisiana family of 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews. As an avid follower of politics, Grandaddy would encourage you to VOTE in lieu of a donation. A private burial will take place at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga, CA.