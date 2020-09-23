1/2
James Berwick Todd Jr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Berwick Todd, Jr.
January 17, 1924 - September 16, 2020
Cupertino

Our father, lovingly known as Grandaddy, passed away peacefully at 96. While his passing was not due to COVID 19 his death was hastened by this virus that causes isolation and inactivity in our seniors. Born in Louisiana, Grandaddy served proudly as a pilot in the Army both in Korea and the Philippines. Following his service to our country, he graduated with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from LSU, started a 54-year marriage with our mom, Nancy, enjoyed a 35-year career with Kaiser Aluminum and relocated to California in 1965. Grandaddy, leaves a son, Jim Todd, daughter, Katie Metzger (Chris), three grandsons, Todd (Marissa), Andrew, and Nathan (Maggie) as well as three great-grandsons, James, Arthur and Edward, a lone living brother, Alfred, twenty years his junior from his extensive Louisiana family of 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews. As an avid follower of politics, Grandaddy would encourage you to VOTE in lieu of a donation. A private burial will take place at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga, CA.


View the online memorial for James Berwick Todd, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved