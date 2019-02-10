Mercury News Obituaries
June 21, 1933 - January 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
James passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of London, England, he resided in San Jose since 1977. Survived by loving wife Valerie, daughter Helen (Pierre) of San Jose, brother Alan (Mavis) and family of England, and many relatives around the world. James was a graduate of University of Reading, an early member of the semiconductor industry in England, he later worked for Signetics, Phillips, and Cirrus Logic. Pianist, philatelist, genealogist, golfer. He will be sorely missed by those who loved and knew him.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 10, 2019
