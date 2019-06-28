James C. Lee

September 2, 1936

June 4, 2019

Resident of San Jose

James C. Lee was born in 1936 in Guangdong, China. At the age of 16, he left China immediately after the Communist take-over and arrived in the United States in 1952 via the President Cleveland ship with his younger brother, Jack. James became a US Citizen on November 12, 1952. He lived in Oakland, CA and attended and graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1956. He later attended and earned an AA from Oakland City College.

On April 1, 1960, James joined the US Army and remained in the Army Reserves until February 28, 1966. He was very proud of his military service and career and especially enjoyed being able to travel throughout Europe.

During a visit to Hong Kong, James met Regina Sim Gee. They married on August 16, 1963 in Hong Kong. They had their first child, Greg, on Dec 6, 1965 and their daughter, Brenda, on May 29, 1971.

In the early 1970s, James decided to move his family to Ukiah, CA. in order for the children to grow up in a safer environment. In Ukiah, he owned and operated Foodland from 1970 - 1979. He was so successful with that grocery store, that he then went on to purchase Yokayo Supermarket which he and Regina managed and operated for 17 years.

After he retired, he moved to San Jose to be closer to his children. James welcomed his only grandchild, Kelsey, on April 16, 2008. He loved to spend time with her and often brought her favorite Dim Sum to share with her.

James is survived by his children, Greg Lee, of Mountain View, CA., and Brenda Lee, of Los Gatos, CA. Services were held on Saturday, June 23, 2019 at Crosby N. Gray in Burlingame, CA., followed by a military burial at Hoy Sun Memorial, where he was laid to rest next to his wife, Regina. The family appreciates all of the support they have received from James' friends and family.





View the online memorial for James C. Lee Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 28, 2019