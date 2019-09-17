Mercury News Obituaries
Spangler Mortuary, Sunnyvale
174 North Sunnyvale Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
408-736-6294
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Spangler Mortuary, Sunnyvale
174 North Sunnyvale Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Spangler Mortuary, Sunnyvale
174 North Sunnyvale Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
725 Cascade Drive
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
James Carl Mentink Sr.


1928 - 2019
James Carl Mentink Sr. Obituary
James Carl Mentink Sr.
Sept. 4, 1928 - Setp. 13, 2019
Sunnyvale
Obituary for James Carl Mentink, Sr.
Jim Mentink, a native Californian, passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of ninety-one after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Born September 4, 1928, in Corning, California, Jim is survived by Margaret Risse Mentink, his loving wife of sixty-nine years, and children, Teresa, Michael, (and wife Dana), David and Cheryl, along with five granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, and brother, Russell Mentink. Jim is preceded in death by son James Mentink Jr. and brother Larry.
Jim proudly served in the California National Guard for eight years during the Korean War. He was an active member of St. Martin's Church in Sunnyvale as a Eucharist Minister for over forty years and an Honorary 3rd/4th degree Knight of Columbus. He was also active in the local community as a Cub/Scout Master for ten years while his children were growing up.
Jim had a very successful career with CalTrans, retiring in 1991 as an Accounting Officer. After retirement, he fulfilled a life-long dream of driving the Alaskan Highway. Among their other travels, Margaret and Jim enjoyed a trip to the Holy Lands and a cruise through the Panama Canal.
The Rosary will be held on Friday, September 20th at 7:00 p.m. (visitation 5:00-9:00p.m.) at Spangler Mortuary, 174 N. Sunnyvale Avenue in Sunnyvale. Funeral services will be held at Church of the Resurrection on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00, 725 Cascade Drive, Sunnyvale. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to St. Francis High School in Mountain View or a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 17, 2019
