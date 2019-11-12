|
James Cesano Jr.
Resident of Palo Alto
Jim Cesano was born in San Francisco on October 18, 1933 and lived on San Bruno Ave. with his family until they moved to the Menlo Park/Palo Alto area in 1943. Jim attended Central Elementary and later Saint Clare's in Santa Clara graduating in 1947. Jim went on to graduate high school from Bellarmine Preparatory in 1951 and then Santa Clara University in 1954. Upon graduation, Jim served in the United States Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Captain. After his Service he owned and operated several family businesses on the family property in South Palo Alto including Cesano's Liquors until his retirement. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Gerolomo and Clotilda. He is survived by his sons Billy of San Jose and Chris of Vancouver, WA, his sister Mary Rena Gretz (Bill) of Palo Alto, five nieces and nephews and their spouses, 14 grand nieces, nephews and their spouses, and ten great grand nieces and nephews. Jim was very active in many civic and religious organizations during his life, of which his most beloved was Saint Athanasius Church, Mtn. View and Saint Vincent DePaul Society.
Visitations begin Fri. Nov. 15th at 5 p.m with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn.View. A Funeral Mass will be held on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Athanasius Church, 160 N. Rengstorff Ave., Mtn.View. In lieu of flowers remembrances are requested as donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society.
