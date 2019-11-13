Mercury News Obituaries
James Cesano Jr.


1933 - 2019
James Cesano Jr. Obituary
James Cesano Jr.
Oct. 18, 1933 - Nov. 10, 2019
Resident of Palo Alto
Jim Cesano was born in San Francisco on October 18, 1933 and lived on San Bruno Ave with his family until they moved to the Menlo Park/Palo Alto area in 1943. Jim attended Central Elementary and later St. Clare's in Santa Clara graduating in 1947. Jim went on to graduate from Bellarmine Preparatory in 1951 and then Santa Clara University in 1954. Upon graduation Jim served in the United States Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Captain. After his service he owned and operated several family businesses on the family property in South Palo Alto including Cesano's Liquors until his retirement. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Gerolomo and Clotilda. He is survived by his sons Billy of San Jose and Chris of Vancouver, WA., his sister Mary Rena Gretz (Bill) of Palo Alto, five nieces and nephews and their spouses, 14 grand nieces, nephews and spouses, ten great grand nieces and nephews. Jim was very active in many civic and religious organizations during his life, of which his most beloved were St. Athanasius Church in Mtn. View, and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Visitations begin on Friday Nov. 15th at 5 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday Nov. 16th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 160 N. Rengstorff Ave., Mtn. View. Interment to follow Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos and reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers remembrances are requested as donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019
