James ChristensonJan. 26, 1928 – Aug. 8, 2020Former resident of Palo Alto, CA.James Josephus Christenson passed from the arms of his son Tim into the arms of his Savior in the early hours of Aug. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother Rufus Christenson, and sisters Frances Howell, Mildred Roberts and Ariel Howell. Jim is survived by his wife Ruby Christenson, 3 children, son Tim Christenson (Rosalind), son Brian Christenson, daughter Stephanie Kelley (Steve), 7 grandchildren, Carolyn Broughton (James), Kathryn Christenson (Will), Clayton Christenson (Kush), Shane Kelley (Lauren), Sarah Kelley, Luke Kelley, Shannon Kelley, and 5 great grandchildren, William, Benjamin and Ruby Broughton, and Quinn and Kendall Kelley, as well as many nieces and nephews.Jim was born on Jan. 26, 1928 to Knut and Amanda Christenson in Egeland, North Dakota. At age 3, he moved with his family to Yakima, WA. At age 10, he attended a Children's camp meeting (near the Fairground in Yakima) where Vava Walker was speaking. Jim heard and responded to the Word of God preached at this camp meeting by going forward, accepting Christ as his Savior and closely following Christ for the remainder of his life.Jim loved to sing throughout his life, and the first of several groups that he sang in was a quartet (connected with the beginning of Young Life) when he was 13. While residing in Yakima until 1948, Jim attended Junior College for two years and then moved to Nampa, Idaho to attend Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) where he received his BA in Chemistry and Biology in 1950. After graduating from NNU, Jim moved to Seattle and began post graduate studies at the University of Washington.Jim met Ruby in the spring of 1951, had a whirlwind courtship, engaged in June, and married Ruby on Sept. 8, 1951! He always called her "Love". Jim was drafted into the Army and served in the Far East command during the Korean War. After returning stateside in Aug. 1953, Jim began and continued working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Poultry Division for 34 years before retiring. His 3 children were born between 1951 and 1959.Jim greatly enjoyed singing first tenor with the Covent Four (a quartet that glorified the Lord Jesus through musical excellence) between 1965 – 1967 and between 1973 – 1982.As Jim and Ruby loved their children, they spent portions of their retirement years visiting their children in various parts of the country. For example, in 2001 they moved to and remained in Florida for 13 months in order to be near their family while Steve and Stephanie were on sabbatical from mission work overseas.Jim also loved to hike, and he also enjoyed and knew the names of each plant in his yard.Jim's greatest loves in life were his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife Ruby, his family and his desire to know Christ and make Him known to everyone in his circle of influence.Now that Jim has graduated to his eternal home in heaven, we thank the Lord for a life well lived!