Spangler Mortuary, Sunnyvale
174 North Sunnyvale Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
408-736-6294
James Craven


1951 - 2019
James Craven Obituary
James Craven
Mar. 24, 1951 - Nov. 25, 2019
Resident Of San Ramon
James Daniel Craven passed on November 25, 2019 at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife Soyfa, children Nathicha and Tanagon, and sister Eileen.
Jim was raised in New Jersey and then resided in California for over 40 years where he retired from working at Chevron.
He is dearly missed by the family and friends who love him.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 3, 2019
