James Crawford
May 13, 1927 - November 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
James Charles Crawford Sr died November 13, 2019 in San Jose. He was born May 13, 1927, in Lincoln NE., the son of Theodore R. Crawford and Betha E. Barrett.
James graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Math & Physical Education Degree. He taught Math, English, PE and coached Basketball and Football. He sold school textbooks for 32 years and served as the President of the CA Bookman's Association. James served in the Marines and one of his fondest memories was when "Goose" Tatum of the Harlem Globetrotters visited the marine base, and this is where he learned the "hook" shot. James had a passion for sports his all-time favorite teams were the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A's, Chicago Cubs, Warriors and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. GO BIG RED!
James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Virginia; children, Mike (Mary), Kevin, Jim (Samantha), Joe, & Mary (Todd); daughter-in-law, Michelle; grandchildren, Jason, Andrea, Lacey, & Kaila. great-grandchildren, Zoe, Ford, & McKinley; nephews and nieces, Dick, Irene, Sharon, Alan, Brian, Irene, Connie, Chris, Gretchen & Ben.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday, November 23 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 4911 Moorpark Ave, San Jose. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Memorials may be made to hilinskishope.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019