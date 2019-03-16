James D. Mellema, Sr.

March 19, 1940 - February 28, 2019

Los Gatos and Concord

James D. Mellema, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, of complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was just three weeks shy of his 79th birthday.

Jim was born in San Francisco on March 19, 1940, to James J. Mellema and Helen (Kennedy) Mellema. He grew up in Burlingame, CA with his two brothers Lawrence ("Larry") and Michael ("Mike") and graduated from Burlingame High in 1958. During his freshman year at UC Berkeley, he met Kathleen Cooper, whom he married in 1960 and with whom he had three children. He then attended medical school at UC San Francisco and received his medical degree in 1965. After serving as a medical officer in the US Navy from 1965-69 and then doing his pediatrics residency at Stanford University Hospital, Jim moved with his family to Los Gatos in 1971 where he had a pediatrics practice for twenty-five years. During this time, he divorced and then eventually married a second time to Lisa Walker, with whom he had a daughter. Starting in the late nineties, he worked with a pediatrics practice in Cupertino but continued to live in the Los Gatos/Monte Sereno area. He joined Stanford Singles after his second divorce and met some of his closest friends through the group. He continued to cherish those friendships even after he moved in 2012 to the East Bay to be closer to family.

Jim was known for his wry sense of humor, his love of live theater (especially ACT in San Francisco and Shakespeare Santa Cruz), his profound appreciation of bagpipe music, and his kindness to animals, children, and those lucky enough to be his friends.

Jim is survived by his two daughters Virginia Mellema (Tom MaGee) and Elizabeth Morey (William), his two sons James D. Mellema, Jr. (Rita) and Matthew Mellema (Linda), his brother Mike, and six grandchildren. At Jim's request, there will be a private service just for family.





