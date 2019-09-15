|
|
James "Jim" Daniel Tucker
1942 - 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Born to Gertrude and James Tucker and raised in Los Angeles, Jim received undergraduate and graduate degrees from UC Berkeley. He was married to his high school sweetheart for almost 55 years. Between college and graduate school, he was in the army for two years and earned the rank of first lieutenant. He had two children, a daughter and a son. He worked in the semiconductor industry and was a resident of Saratoga for the past 43 years.
Jim was an avid traveler, gardener, lover of learning, and Jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed sharing a glass of wine with friends and family. He will be remembered for his wisdom, kindness, generosity, and sense of humor.
He is survived by: beloved wife, Karen; brother, Michael (Cindy); daughter, Jennifer, and her daughters, Claire and Shelby; son Michael (Amanda) and his two sons, Max and Sam.
Private services will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for James "Jim" Daniel Tucker
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019