James Edwin Sylvester1925 - 2020Resident of Santa ClaraJames (Jim) E. Sylvester, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the age of 95. Jim spent the first 20 years of his life in San Francisco, CA. He served as a cook in the US Navy during WWII. In 1948, Jim married the love of his life, Irene Iverson and they had two children together. They were happily married for 72 years. With Jim, family always came first.Jim is survived by his wife, his children Jay Sylvester and Jan Dalton (Sylvester), their spouses, Jim's five grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.Jim was a meat cutter for 55 years. His real passion was working with his hands as an artist, creating oil paintings, stained glass and wood working projects. He loved to share his creations with family and friends. Now, the works we have in our homes will keep his memory alive.Jim was a kind, gentle soul and a friend to all. We were blessed to have him as part of our lives and will miss him very much.