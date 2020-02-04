|
|
James Ernest Ticehurst
Oct. 31, 1944 - Jan. 24, 2020
Carmel Valley, CA
James Ernest Ticehurst, 75, passed away on January 24, 2020 under hospice care at his daughter Beth's home in Fremont, CA.
Jim was born on Halloween in 1944 in Santa Cruz, CA to Frances and Leonard Ticehurst. He moved to San Jose in 1952 and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1962.
Jim married Mary Lou Emerson on June 26, 1965 in San Jose, CA. They were happily married for 51 years.
Jim obtained a B.S. degree in accountancy from San Jose State University in 1974. He worked for many years as a corporate accountant before retiring as a CFO for Verity, Inc.
Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also an avid golfer and a 49er faithful.
Jim is survived by his daughters: Lora of Salinas, CA and Beth of Fremont, CA; his grandchildren: Lucas, Sierra, Rachel, and Brady; and his great-grandson: Christopher. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.
A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Roses at Oak Hill Memorial Park on March 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
View the online memorial for James Ernest Ticehurst
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 4, 2020