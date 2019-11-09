|
James Estrada
Apr. 11, 1943 - Nov. 4, 2019
Lathrop
After battling cancer for two plus years, Jim succumbed to his illness. Jim is survived by his immediate family - his loving wife, Maria, son, Victor, daughter-in-law, Elvia, & two granddaughters, Christina and Viviana. He was a man of integrity who was raised with good values and inner strength and a treasure to both family and friends. A memorial date has not been established at this time.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 9, 2019