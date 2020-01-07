|
James F. Brown
Sept. 30, 1931 - Dec. 26, 2019
San Jose, CA
James F. Brown passed away from heart failure at the age of 88. Jim was born and raised in Oakland, CA, joined the U.S. Air Force at age 19, then moved to San Jose to raise his family with his wife, Meredith. Jim is survived by his children: Greg, Kathleen, Steven, Patricia and Michael, and also his grandchildren: Jake, Kaelinn, Jared, Devin, Christopher, Kristy, Kevin, Zach and his great-grandson Jackson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Meredith, his parents, Arthur and Mary, his daughter Jeneane, and his grandson Jensen. Friends and family are invited to his memorial service on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00am at Holy Family Church in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 7, 2020