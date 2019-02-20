In Loving Memory

James "Jimmy" Flores

July 12, 1947 - January 25, 2019

On January 25, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, James "Jimmy" Flores left his dwelling place and entered into paradise with God Almighty. He was 71 years old. Preceding him, and welcoming him to heaven, were his parents Monico and Silvestra "Velia" Flores, his brother Charles "Chuck" Flores, his youngest son Santiago "Sonny" Flores, and his eldest granddaughter, Nicole Ramirez.

He was born in Rivington, WY in 1947. The family moved to California soon afterwards. Jim grew up in San Jose and remained a resident until retiring from Fluor in May of 2015 and moving to Stockton CA.

He graduated from San Jose High in 1965, where he began his life long musical career as a trombone player. Over the course of his life, his day jobs spanned over many areas. They include time on the SJ police force, SCC District Attorney's Office and IBM. When he wasn't at a 9-5 job, he was playing his trombone. Music was his heart and he played with all of it for over 45 years. He performed in countless bay area shows, with local bands and headliners. They included a variety of genres such as salsa, latin jazz, Tex-Mex, R&B, funk, orchestra, big bands and gospel.

After he gave his life to Christ, he became a member of Cathedral of Faith, where he served in the church band for many years. He continued his trombone career as part of 1 Voice Band, an outreach music ministry, until he could no longer perform due to health issues. He'll be remembered for his music and caring heart. He was a good friend to many, always encouraging others, and a loyal fan of the 49ers, SF Giants and the Warriors.

Continuing the journey of life are his beloved family members. Lucy Flores, his devoted and loving wife of 26 years, six of his seven children, Robert Rodriguez, Jaime Ramirez, Matthew Flores, Cynthia Flores-Mendez, Selina Martinez, and Stephanie Garcia, his 10 grandchildren, Steven Ramirez, Dakotah and Isaiah Mendez, Destiny Flores, Tatyana, Elijah and Christopher Rodriguez, Xunel Rodriguez, Fawn Flores, Lukah Martinez, and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Calvin Mendez. Surviving siblings are Andy, Monico and Tom Flores. Also remaining are surviving daughter-in-law, Renee Ramirez and sons-in-law, Joaquin Garcia and Charles Martinez.

Friends and family will gather for a celebration of Jim's life on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12:00-5:00 PM at San Jose Scottish Rite Center located at 2455 Masonic Dr., SJ CA 95125. Anybody who knew him is welcome to join.





