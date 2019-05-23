Home

Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Transfiguration Church
4325 Jarvis Ave.
San Jose, CA
James Ford
June 28, 1957 - May 15, 2019
Resident of Hollister, CA
Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Hollister on May 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Stanley J. Ford in 2009, his younger brother Jeffrey E. Ford in 2012 and his mother, Sharon L. Ford in 2013.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Sherry Hale, his step-son Nicolas Manzano-Hale and his devoted daughter Shelby Ford Casas and son-in-law Richard Casas of Hollister, CA. He is also survived by his brothers Michael and Gregory Ford and his sister Karen Ford Martinez.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life at Transfiguration Church, 4325 Jarvis Ave., San Jose on May 30, 2019. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Aloha or Game Day Attire is requested by the family to celebrate Jim's passion for sports and travel.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 23, 2019
