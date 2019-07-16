Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Philomene
2428 Bell St
Sacramento, CA 95825
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philomene Church
Sacramento, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tobias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Tobias Jr.


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Tobias Jr. Obituary
James H. Tobias Jr.
June 15, 1972 - July 9, 2019
San Jose, California
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, at St. Philomene Church in Sacramento, California, reception following. James was a long time resident of San Jose, a graduate of Oak Grove HS 91', and was recently residing in Milwaukie, Oregon. James is survived by his son's James & Jordan, his father James H. Tobias, his mother Yolanda Garcia Perez, his brother Sam Tobias and sister Lucy Silvas-Thomas. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation to San Jose PAL. God Bless.


View the online memorial for James H. Tobias Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.