|
|
James H. Tobias Jr.
June 15, 1972 - July 9, 2019
San Jose, California
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, at St. Philomene Church in Sacramento, California, reception following. James was a long time resident of San Jose, a graduate of Oak Grove HS 91', and was recently residing in Milwaukie, Oregon. James is survived by his son's James & Jordan, his father James H. Tobias, his mother Yolanda Garcia Perez, his brother Sam Tobias and sister Lucy Silvas-Thomas. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation to San Jose PAL. God Bless.
View the online memorial for James H. Tobias Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 16, 2019