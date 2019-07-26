|
|
James "Jim" Henry Donegan
October 14, 1930 - July 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
James (Jim) Henry Donegan passed away July 9, 2019. A devoted husband to his late wife Sally, father to their seven children and grandparent to their four grandchildren. Jim and Sally were married for 66 years.
Jim was born in Mineral Ridge, OH in 1930 to Florence & Harry Donegan of Niles, OH. He attended Niles McKinley High School, followed by Youngstown State University. Jim holds a BS degree from Youngstown State Univ., and a MS degree from Syracuse University in Electrical Engineering.
In 1967 the family moved to Cupertino, CA.
Children include Michael Donegan (deceased April 1, 1953), Mary Ann (Tim) Donegan, David (Ilda) Donegan, Carolyn (Kim) Donegan-Klindtworth, Diane Donegan, Kathleen (Richard) Amneus, Maureen (Brad) Abley, Nancy (Daniel) Stebbins. Grandchildren Megan Amneus, Deanna (Joseph) Kuhlman, James Donegan, and Andrew Donegan.
Vigil will be held Aug. 7, 6 pm at Lima Family Erickson in Willow Glen, funeral mass Aug. 8, 10 AM at Holy Spirit Church in San Jose. Burial to follow at 2 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos.
Memorial contributions for Jim can be made to to Sally Donegan's tribute page http://act.alz.org/goto/sallydonegan or mail to , Natl. Hdqtrs., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
View the online memorial for James "Jim" Henry Donegan
Published in Cupertino Courier Obits from July 26 to July 28, 2019