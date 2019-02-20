|
James Howell
Apr. 16, 1929 - Jan. 23, 2019
San Jose
James Donald Howell, Sr. passed away in his sleep at his home on Jan 23, 2019 after battling Parkinson's disease.
James was born in Chelsea, MA to John & Ina Howell. He has one brother, John Howell. James grew up in Everett MA and graduated from Everett High School in 1947. James served in the US Navy from 1948-1969.
James is survived by Marion, his wife of 65 years and his 4 children: Suzanne (Howell) Haszard, James Howell Jr, Karen (Howell) Potts, and Peter Howell. He has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. James was an adored father, a loving husband and a devout christian.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service that will be held at Christ Community Church of Milpitas, 1000 S. Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA on Feb 25, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2019