James Howell

Mar. 6, 1928-Mar. 29, 2019

Palo Alto

Professor James "Jim" E. Howell, 91, passed away on March 29, 2019, in Palo Alto after a short illness. Jim was born in 1928 in Sterling, Colorado, to James and Lois (Brown) Howell. He graduated from high school in San Francisco and spent several years in the Armed Forces. He graduated in 1950 from Fresno State College, received a master's degree from University of Illinois in 1951, and his doctorate in economics from Yale University in 1955. He joined the faculty at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business in 1958, where he served for 60 years.



Jim married Penny (Leinbach) in 1965, and they had one child; he had three children from a previous marriage. Jim and Penny enjoyed traveling; their house in Santa Fe; fishing; opera; and the Giants.



Jim is survived by his wife, four children, and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to an educational foundation or organization of your choice. A celebration of life will be held.





