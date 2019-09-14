Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
T. JUSTIN CATHOLIC CHURCH
2655 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Viso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Viso


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Viso Obituary
James J. Viso
February 14, 1930-September 11, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
James (Jim) J. Viso of Los Altos, CA passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Jim was born in San Jose, CA on February 14, 1930. The son of the late Charles S. and Jessie D. Viso, he grew up in Santa Clara, CA and graduated from Lincoln High School. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Vincee Viso whom he married in 1949.
Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Charles and Cherry Lou Viso of San Jose, CA, his daughter Maggie Smith of Reno, NV, his daughter and son-in-law Jessica Viso-Kull and Kirk Kull of Santa Clara, CA, his daughter Vanessa Viso of Morgan Hill, CA, his son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Lisa Viso of San Jose and his son Jason Viso of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is also survived by grandchildren Ashley Olson, Victoria Viso, James Viso, CJ Viso, Jeff Ford, Greg Ford, Tyler Smith, Travis Smith, Vincent Kull, Travis Kull, Erich Kull and Enzo Viso and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at ST. JUSTIN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2655 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara. Interment will follow at SANTA CLARA MISSION CEMETERY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson Foundation.


View the online memorial for James J. Viso
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
Download Now