|
|
James J. Viso
February 14, 1930-September 11, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
James (Jim) J. Viso of Los Altos, CA passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Jim was born in San Jose, CA on February 14, 1930. The son of the late Charles S. and Jessie D. Viso, he grew up in Santa Clara, CA and graduated from Lincoln High School. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Vincee Viso whom he married in 1949.
Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Charles and Cherry Lou Viso of San Jose, CA, his daughter Maggie Smith of Reno, NV, his daughter and son-in-law Jessica Viso-Kull and Kirk Kull of Santa Clara, CA, his daughter Vanessa Viso of Morgan Hill, CA, his son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Lisa Viso of San Jose and his son Jason Viso of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is also survived by grandchildren Ashley Olson, Victoria Viso, James Viso, CJ Viso, Jeff Ford, Greg Ford, Tyler Smith, Travis Smith, Vincent Kull, Travis Kull, Erich Kull and Enzo Viso and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at ST. JUSTIN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2655 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara. Interment will follow at SANTA CLARA MISSION CEMETERY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson Foundation.
View the online memorial for James J. Viso
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 14, 2019