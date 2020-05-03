James Jean
July 13, 1941-April 23, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
It is with profound and immense sadness that we announce the passing of James Michael Jean, our most beloved husband, brother, dad and Papa
He was born on July 13, 1941 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to Emery Joseph & Inez Jean (predeceased) and passed peacefully on April 23, 2020 in Santa Clara, CA.
He was raised in Seattle, Washington. He received a full ride football scholarship to Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. From there he relocated to Hayward, CA to pursue a job offer with Pabco Gypsum. Then to San Jose, and lastly in Saratoga, CA.
He was a highly respected figure in the construction industry. He started J & J Acoustics in 1977. He built it from the ground up into an amazing thriving corporation that still continues his legacy thanks to Joe Jean and numerous loyal employees.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Tina, his sister, Judy Notti, his children Elizabeth Waitinas (predeceased husband, John), Rebecca Jean-Burke (Gary), Joe Jean (Laura), Judy Long (David), Mike Peters (Jackie), Tony Peters (Lynn) and his numerous loving nieces, nephews and his Seattle family.
The apple of his eye were his grandchildren - Nicholas Larsen (Kathryn), Jacob Larsen (Kim), Giovanni Carrino, Gratiana (Jeff) Taylor, Rocco Carrino, Connor, Kelly and Kaitlyn Burke, Jordan and Alina Jean, Joseph (Stephanie), Lucas (Michelle) and Samantha Long, Mason and Avery Peters, Taylor (Anton) Mackenzie and Logan Peters.
Great grandchildren – Rosalie, Lorelei & Rowena Larsen
Jim was the epitome of the perfect husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, great grandfather, business man, golf and handball partner and a true friend to everyone he met.
His happiest days were spent in his beautiful home in Hawaii with Tina and with his visiting children & friends. He loved his peaceful walks along the beach and sacred ponds, snorkeling, kayaking, golfing, his favorite restaurants and biking every morning to his coffee shop. He was always about his Hawaii routine. His other happy place was La Rinconada County Club, where he would golf with friends, kids and grandkids. He adored being with his family & friends no matter where he was.
In lieu of flowers, his wishes were to donate to Make A Wish and/or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Private family services have been held. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Corona-19 - God Bless everyone who was a part of his life in any aspect. He was so incredibly loved and will be sorely missed.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2020.