James Joseph Donahue
Apr. 16, 1930 - 01/17/2019
Hollister
Jim was born & raised in San Jose. He attended Horace Mann, Hester & Roosevelt schools & graduated from San Jose High in 1948. Jim Joined the USAF & following his discharge, spent his career working as an areas sales manager for Sunlite and Oroweat bakeries & finally at County of Santa Clara. In 1989, Jim & his wife of 59 years, Fran, retired to Ridgemark in Hollister to enjoy golf & good friends. Jim is survived by Fran, daughter Denise (Steve), grandsons Dennis (Julia), Scott (Monica), Ryan (Jenna), Kyle (Colleen) & Blaine; great-grandchildren Audrey, Dominic, Isabella & Conor. Jim was predeceased by sisters Betty Neal & Helen Tabor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. (see www.grunnagle.com)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 10, 2019