James Joseph Nolan
Jan 19, 1954 - April 19, 2019
Saratoga
James Nolan of Saratoga, CA passed away on April 19th, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Australia on the 19th of January, 1954. He will be sadly missed and survived by his wife of 42 years, Teresa Nolan, his two sons, Michael and Andrew Nolan, his daughter in law, Natalie Nolan, and his grandson, Leo Nolan. Services will be held Thursday April 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Saratoga at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.cancerresearch.org and selecting pancreatic cancer in his honor.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 23, 2019