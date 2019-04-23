Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Saratoga, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Nolan


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Joseph Nolan Obituary
James Joseph Nolan
Jan 19, 1954 - April 19, 2019
Saratoga
James Nolan of Saratoga, CA passed away on April 19th, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Australia on the 19th of January, 1954. He will be sadly missed and survived by his wife of 42 years, Teresa Nolan, his two sons, Michael and Andrew Nolan, his daughter in law, Natalie Nolan, and his grandson, Leo Nolan. Services will be held Thursday April 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Saratoga at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.cancerresearch.org and selecting pancreatic cancer in his honor.


View the online memorial for James Joseph Nolan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.