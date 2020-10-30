1/2
James Joseph (Jim) Rauen
1935 - 2020
James (Jim) Joseph Rauen
June 26, 1935 - October 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
James (Jim) Rauen passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Karen of 54 years, his children James (Tracey), Laurie (Robert), Nancy (Mike) Lisa (Eric) and David (fiancée Angel) and his grandchildren Connor, Lucas, Jakob, William, Samuel, Massimo, Sofia, Tyler, Leo and Oscar.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 26, 1935 to James Nicholas and Jane Marie Rauen. After attending several different schools as his family moved around the country, Jim graduated from Willow Glen High School in San Jose in 1953. He earned his teaching credential from San Jose State University in 1957. Jim will be remembered as a talented, caring Math, Social Studies and elementary school teacher in the Union School District, where he taught for many years.
Jim was an avid antique collector and loved all things historic. He amazed people with his uncanny ability to remember facts, numbers and street addresses. He had a huge heart and deep love for animals. Jim was a fantastic story teller, and his tales would give the listener insight to the compassion and selfless respect he showed for all living souls. He was known for being a man of great integrity and character.
Jim loved to be surrounded by family and friends and his home was frequently filled with the sounds of children playing and food being prepared and shared. Although very busy during the day, he always made it a point to have dinner with his family each night.
Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him and the many lives he touched and changed.
A private service and burial were held at Los Gatos Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jim and Karen's parish (Holy Spirit Church in San Jose) or the JW House in Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for James (Jim) Joseph Rauen



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
