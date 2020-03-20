|
James "Jim" L. Arthur
May 14, 1934 ~ February 22, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Jim Arthur was born in Cairo, Illinois May 14, 1934. His family moved frequently in his youth. Jim met his future wife Winifred (Winnie) Isaak in Reedley, CA. In 1954 Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in England working with radar. That sparked his interest in electronics that would shape his future career. Jim married Winnie in 1956. He attended Fresno State University earning a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Jim then went to work in the aerospace industry and later received his Master's of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Southern California.
In 1960 Jim joined Neely Enterprises which was later absorbed by a relatively new electronics company in Palo Alto, Hewlett Packard. Thus began Jim's 36-year career with HP. Starting as a Field Engineer, his career rose rapidly. In 1970 he became General Manager of the Midwest Sales region in Illinois; Jim was made GM of the Corporate Parts Center in 1973. With his family relocating to Northern California, Saratoga became home for the rest of his life. In 1975 Jim headed up the Data Terminals Division, after which he led the Computer Marketing Group. Jim became a Vice President in 1982 and in 1984 he was made Director of U.S Field Operations. Jim was then promoted to Senior Vice President in 1987 and ran the Worldwide Customer Support Division until his retirement in 1996.
Jim had a very close relationship with his son and three daughters and shared many wonderful times with his six grandchildren who were very special to him. Jim's wife Winnie passed away in 2003. Jim later married the second love of his life, Robin, with whom he shared many wonderful memories during the remainder of his life. An animal lover, Jim held a special place in his heart for their adorable puppy, Charlie Brown, who brought him immense joy and companionship in his final years.
Jim's interests included football, which he played into his college years. Jim loved golf, especially playing with his son and friends on some of the world's great courses. The highlight was playing Augusta National as part of his retirement send off.
Jim passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Robin, children James Arthur (Pamela), Susan Arthur (Daucy Wolverton), Karen Brents (Barry), Kristen Polanowski (Leo), and grandchildren Robin Dietrich, Jimmy Brents, Johnny Brents, Robby Brents, Lauren Polanowski and Addison Polanowski.
Jim's family thanks the friends of the family for their love and support. A special thank you goes out to Fruts 'Rose' for her unending love and care these past 2 ½ years and also to Hospice of the Valley for their care and support for Jim and his family in the final days. Private funeral services were held on March 9, 2020. Donations may be made to The Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA or the Stanford Children's Hospital.
