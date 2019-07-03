|
|
James Lee
September 2, 1936
June 4, 2019
Resident of San Jose
James Chung Lee, age 82, passed away on June 4, 2019, in SJ, CA. Born in 1936 in Guangdong, China, James came to the US in 1952 and graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1956. He was a proud member of the US Army from 1960-1966. In 1963, James married Regina Sim Gee (deceased in 1999) and resided in Ukiah, CA where he owned and operated Foodland and Yokayo Market for nearly 30 years.
James is survived by his son, Greg Lee of Mountain View; his daughter and granddaughter, Brenda Lee and Kelsey Sycks of Los Gatos; his brothers: Jack Lee of SJ, Jones Lee of Ukiah, Jerry Lee of Leggett; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services were held at Crosby -N. Gray in Burlingame, followed by military burial at Hoy Sun Memorial on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
View the online memorial for James Lee
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 3, 2019