James "Jim" Louis Heitzig

June 9, 1946 - March 6, 2019

Resident of Aptos

Jim was a warm and loving friend, brother, son, father and husband. Born in Long Beach, he spent his youth in Apple Valley, California – he often told people – home of Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Trigger. Traveling north to attend college at San Jose State, he met his wife of 48 years, Carol. They raised their son Christian in San Jose, and then moved to Aptos in 1984 where their son Gregory was born. He loved his family and friends, golf, the Dodgers, photography, new technologies, Apple computers, Neil Diamond songs, lemon cheesecake and really bad puns. If you looked in a dictionary under the words kind, generous, humble, fun-loving or stubborn – you would find Jim's picture. He will be missed by all of his colleagues and friends (personal and Facebook) for his witty remarks and heart-felt notes and letters. As Jim would say "Don't cry because it's over, Smile because it happened" – Dr. Seuss.

He is survived by his wife Carol, son Gregory, brothers Rick (Libby) and Skip (Lenya) and sisters-in-law Sharon (Jim) Rodda and Sondra (Joe) O'Halloran and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Christian and his parents, Lou and Agnes Heitzig.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 435 Monterey Ave., Capitola.

Donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Ministry with People with Disabilities at St. Joseph's Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Santa Cruz Memorial - Oakwood Chapel. If you would like to offer condolences to Jim's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





