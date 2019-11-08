|
|
James Manganello
November 12, 1947 - October 14, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that James Saverio Manganello passed away Monday morning, October 14, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends and spent his last day watching the Forty Niners win, listening to Bob Dylan, and even having a cold Coors. Diagnosed only two months prior with a very aggressive form of Cancer, he fought so hard until the very end with his usual cynical sense of humor and pride.
James, Jimmy, Mango, Jimbo, Dad, Oompa was born November 12, 1947 to Leonard and Loretta Manganello in Vandergrift Pennsylvania. At the age of 13 he moved with his family to San Jose, CA. After attending Pioneer Highschool he went on to San Jose State where he received a Masters in Counseling and eventually met the love of his life Gail Shoda. Gail and Jim married on June 12, 1971 and settled in Los Gatos where they raised their two kids Chris (38) and Jamie (42).
James or "Mango" as most people called him, worked for the Santa Clara County Probation Department for 30 years, first as a probation officer and later as a sentencing expert. His kindness, compassion and most importantly his sense of humor gave him a reputation within the court system as someone who everyone knew and admired.
He never moved out of Los Gatos, the town that he so loved and he always took the time to get to know everyone. From the checker at Trader Joe's to delivery people to the owners of his favorite restaurants – he considered them his friends and the feeling was always mutual. For over 20 years he marched with the Italian Garden Club in the annual Christmas Parade. His band the Workhouse Poets played at countless local venues including the Fiesta de Artes and C.B. Hannegan's annual St. Patrick's Day party. Music was one of his biggest passions and it gave him such happiness to be able to share it with family and friends. He even spent the last few days in the hospital handing out his CDs with little notes of encouragement to the other patients.
In his 72 years, Jim lived life to the fullest. Every day was spent doing what he loved. Making his friends and family laugh over silly things, cooking pasta, sitting with his dog, playing music, watching the forty niners, warriors and earthquakes win (and lose….a lot), but absolutely nothing was as important to him as family. His happiest moments were spent with them at his backyard BBQS playing bocce ball, on the beach in Tahoe watching the wind come off of the lake or on the soccer field cheering on his grandchildren. The hole left behind in his absence is immense and life will never be the same, but hopefully we can all try to be a bit more like him.
He is survived by his wife Gail, Daughter and Son-in-Law Jamie and Mark Fumia, Son and Daughter-in-Law Chris and Farah Manganello, Sister Elena Doubrava and Grandchildren Will, Luca and Fiona Fumia and Nazlina Manganello.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019