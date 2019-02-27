James Mark Atlas

Feb. 4, 1951 - Feb. 19, 2019

Willows, CA

James Mark Atlas, lover of music, brownies, and fresh powder on the slopes, died February 19, surrounded by love. Mark was born to June (Stein) and Charles Atlas in San Jose. Mark was an alumnus of Archbishop Mitty High School's first graduating class in 1968. He moved on to Santa Clara University, graduating with a B.A. in 1972 and a J.D. in 1975.

Dutiful, Mark was commissioned into the US Army Reserves and attained the rank of Captain. In 1975, Mark was sent to Fort McClellan, AL. There, he met a nurse named Clifta and married her five months later.

In 1977 they settled in the town of Willows, CA where Mark began his practice of water law. After joining the Sacramento law firm McDonough, Holland and Allen as Of Counsel and later Downey Brand, he found a calling in the mentorship of young attorneys.

While proud of his legal career, his proudest legacy was his family. The father of two daughters, he delighted in them and their interests. Most proud when he became a grandfather, he took every opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren. He worked hard to provide a beautiful life for his family and was lovingly generous. Mark never let anyone else pay for dinner, embraced new technology, shot sporting clays, and was fastidious about his appearance. His sense of humor, intelligence, and compassion will be missed.

Mark is survived by his wife Clifta, daughters and sons-in law Lauren and Omar Peña of Chico and Lindsay and Alex Grzebski of Roseville, grandchildren Elizabeth, Joaquin and Raquel Peña and brother Edward (Leta) Atlas of San Jose. He was preceded in death by his parents June and Charles.

Memorial gifts in memory of Mark may be made to: Milton Marks Neuro-Oncology Family Camp Community Initiatives, 1000 Broadway, Suite 480, Oakland, CA 94607





