|
|
James McCullough
1940 ~ 2019
San Jose, California
James C. McCullough passed away on March 31, 2019. He was a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He enjoyed a 25 year career with Hewlett-Packard. Before joining HP, James was an Aeronautical Engineer with McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Corporation, a High School Mathematics Teacher, and was employed in Air Defense with Systems Development Corporation.
He is survived by his wife, Guyonna, & children, Jonathan, Tracy & Mariama.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25th at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1930 East San Antonio Street, San Jose, CA 95116. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James A.M.E. Church Youth Ministry, P.O. BOX 56136, San Jose, CA 95156.
View the online memorial for James McCullough
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2019