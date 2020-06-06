James Michael O'MalleyFebruary 28, 1925 - June 1, 2020Resident and Former Postmaster of Mountain ViewPop Pop passed away peacefully at his longtime home in Mtn View, CA on Monday June 1st. Jim was born to Irish immigrants, Thomas and Mary O'Malley in Chester PA. After graduation from St James High School, he joined the US Marines and trained in Paris Island, SC. Upon discharge he met the love of his life, Lucille Downey, while working with the New York and Cuba Mail Steamship Company. Jim and Lucille married and settled in Queens NY where he started his career with the US Postal Service.In the early 50's, Jim accepted an opportunity to relocate to Mtn View with the USPS, where he served in almost every position before being appointed Postmaster of Mtn View in 1965 by the US Senate and President Lyndon Johnson. As Mtn View grew, Jim expanded Postal operations to a number of sub-stations and carrier annexes throughout the city. On February 28th 1975, which just happened to be his 50th birthday, he was able to celebrate with many dignitaries, as the Mtn View Post Office hosted the release of the Pioneer Jupiter Stamp at Moffett Field commemorating the first satellite to probe the planet Jupiter. Upon retiring from the Postal Service, he devoted years to the College of Notre Dame Belmont, managing the mail operations. Jim was a well known figure in Mtn View through his Involvement in countless Organizations: The Knights of Columbus, Little League Baseball, Baberuth Baseball, Bobby Sox softball to name just a few. Jim was also involved in all things related to St Joseph's Parish, American Legion, FOE#2356, Maryknoll Missionaries, St Francis High School the University of Notre Dame and VP of the National Association of Postmasters.Dad was a devout Catholic and a devoted Family man who is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lucille, children Michael(d), Jim Jr, Erin..born on St Patrick's day of course, Sean (Peg), Siobhan (Randy) and Tom(d). Grandchildren Amanda, Colleen, Jeffery (Alexis), Julianna, Kathleen, Meghan (Andrew), and Patrick (Amy). Great Grandchildren Dexter, Autumn, Maxon, Luna, Mylo and Boden. Additionally Dad is survived by sisters, Mary Lastowka (101) and Noreen McGlinchey (90).Dad was able to spend his final years at home due to the excellent services of Pathways and the loving care of his caregivers Lisa Drauna and Paula Gade, who have become extended Family members. While Pop Pop lived a full, joy filled life, we still mourn the passing of our hero but take solace knowing he is now surrounded by the family members and the numerous friends who have gone before him. We will remember him for what he stood for; an unwavering dedication to Family and his Catholic faith, a desire to help others and especially his big smile and zest for life.A private service will be held Monday June 8th followed by burial at Gate of Heaven in Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #4926, PO Box 67 Los Altos CA 94022. In keeping with his wishes, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of a life well lived will take place when County restrictions are lifted.