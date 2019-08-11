|
|
James Michael "Mike" Outlaw
May 23, 1962 - July 19, 2019
Littleton, Colorado
James Michael "Mike" Outlaw, 57, of Littleton, Colorado passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 19th, 2019, after his long and courageous battle with mantle cell lymphoma.
Born on May 23, 1962 in Derby, Connecticut, "Mike" is the son of James and Dona Outlaw. Mike and his sisters, Kathi and Terry grew up in Sunnyvale, California. Mike married his longtime girlfriend, Karen Carranza in Santa Cruz, California on March 30, 1991.
Mike was an avid sports lover and outdoorsman. His passion for football took him through a childhood of playing pop warner and eventually coaching several youth football teams. His love for the great outdoors was connected to the water. He water skied on the Sacramento State University water ski team and had a couple of his own boats throughout his life. He also had a special place in his heart for fishing where he felt connected to his late father, James, nature and the Lord.
Mike enjoyed volunteerism at Chatfield State Park and with his church. He also really enjoyed the fellowship and community he and Karen had built there. His love for Jesus and sports collided when he took a Managing Director position at Pro Athletes Outreach (PAO).
He is survived by his wife Karen Outlaw of Littleton, Colorado; his daughter Monica and her husband Brandon Witt of Fort Collins, Colorado; his son Martin Campos of Denver, Colorado; his grandchildren Mariah Outlaw, Alexis Duff, Fiona Campos, and Grayson Witt of Fort Collins, Colorado; his sister Kathi and her husband Jerry Brager of Rescue, California, his sister Terry Outlaw of Colfax, California; and his mother, Dona Outlaw of Colfax, California. He is preceded in death by his father James Earl Outlaw.
Mike's celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 16th at 2:00 p.m. at WestGate Church, 1735 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129.
Donations toward Mike's favorite non-profit charities can be made to: The JK Outlaw Family Giving Fund at the National Christian Foundation. Mailing address: National Christian Foundation, P.O. Box 270741, Littleton, CO 80127, memo: The JK Outlaw Family Giving Fund.
View the online memorial for James Michael "Mike" Outlaw
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019