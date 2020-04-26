|
James (Jim) Miller Holmes
Resident of Mountain View
Jim was born in California to Helen and Ralph Holmes on September 30, 1943. He was raised in Portland, OR and graduated from Wilson High School in 1961. He then went on to attend Occidental College in Los Angeles before graduating from Portland State. Jim joined the Marines and later served as a Reservist for many years before pursuing dentistry at the University of Oregon Dental School (now OHSU) in Portland. Jim began practicing dentistry in 1971 and started his own practice in Redwood City shortly thereafter, where he practiced until 2003. He loved his work and would create dental restorations for patients that were more precise than any laboratory could produce. Jim married Marie Jacimo in 1984 (Marie passed last summer). The two of them enjoyed many years of travelling together (and with friends) including many railroad outings. Jim had an interest in railroads, including HO models, and a Silver Spike membership in the California State Railroad Museum. Jim and Marie shared a particular love of Hawaii and the Oakland A's. He was also an avid enthusiast of classic American cars. Jim passed peacefully on April 15th, 2020 after a short illness.
Jim will be remembered by all as a kind and gentle man, a loving and devoted husband and friend. He shall be sorely missed.
Due to Covid-19 the graveside service is strictly limited. Jim will be buried with his wife Marie at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto. A Celebration of Life is planned for a date to be determined after travel restrictions are lifted.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020