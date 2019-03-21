James Missett

Dec. 6, 1941 - Mar. 13, 2019

Palo Alto

James Missett, M.D., Ph.D. graduated from Yale Medical School in 1970 and moved to Palo Alto for his residency in psychiatry at Stanford. There he met Maureen Kenney, a nurse from Pasadena, California. The couple were married on July 16, 1972. James established a private practice in psychiatry in Menlo Park where he worked for 40 years as both a clinician and expert witness. His crowning career achievement was consulting for several years with the United States Secret Service to evaluate credible threats to the Presidency. James's two primary interests in life, outside of work and family, were history and travel, and he was happiest when traveling to historical sites with loved ones.

A devoted husband to Maureen, who died on October 10, 2017, James is survived by his son, Brian Missett, M.D. and wife Kirsten of Palo Alto; his daughter, Katie Harper and husband Brian of Hillsborough, North Carolina; his brothers, Tom Missett and wife Cathy of Southington, Connecticut and Andrew Missett, M.D. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his grandchildren, Connor, Grace, Julie and Iris.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Mar. 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 751 Waverley St., Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .





