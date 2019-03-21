Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
751 Waverley St.
Palo Alto, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Missett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Missett


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Missett Obituary
James Missett
Dec. 6, 1941 - Mar. 13, 2019
Palo Alto
James Missett, M.D., Ph.D. graduated from Yale Medical School in 1970 and moved to Palo Alto for his residency in psychiatry at Stanford. There he met Maureen Kenney, a nurse from Pasadena, California. The couple were married on July 16, 1972. James established a private practice in psychiatry in Menlo Park where he worked for 40 years as both a clinician and expert witness. His crowning career achievement was consulting for several years with the United States Secret Service to evaluate credible threats to the Presidency. James's two primary interests in life, outside of work and family, were history and travel, and he was happiest when traveling to historical sites with loved ones.
A devoted husband to Maureen, who died on October 10, 2017, James is survived by his son, Brian Missett, M.D. and wife Kirsten of Palo Alto; his daughter, Katie Harper and husband Brian of Hillsborough, North Carolina; his brothers, Tom Missett and wife Cathy of Southington, Connecticut and Andrew Missett, M.D. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his grandchildren, Connor, Grace, Julie and Iris.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Mar. 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 751 Waverley St., Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .


View the online memorial for James Missett
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.