James Oliver Sane
June 9, 1935 - August 2, 2019
Jim Sane, a resident of Santa Clara, CA for 48 years, died peacefully on August 2 after a quiet and courageous fight against myeloma and dementia. Jim was born in Hammond, Indiana, the only child of Graysham and Sarah Sane, natives of North and South Carolina. At Hammond High School, in his senior year, he and the members of the hurdles track team won the state's championship in their category. He attended Purdue University on a full scholarship and graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering, With Highest Distinction. After Purdue, he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he was awarded a pre-doctoral fellowship by the National Science Foundation and graduated with a Degree of Chemical Engineer.
He realized his dream of coming to California when he was hired as an Engineering Specialist in the Thermodynamics Department of Aerojet-General Corporation in Azusa. There he designed and conducted experimental heat transfer and fluid flow studies of liquid rocket propellants. He transferred to Aerojet in Sacramento where he, his first wife, Lila Bevan, and their three young sons settled in Rancho Cordova for a few years. After Aerojet, he went to work at General Electric in Sunnyvale where he served as a Senior Engineer in the Plant Systems Design of the Advanced Reactor Systems Department. He was credited with a $4 million cost savings on plant piping design in connection with the fast breeder reactor steam generator. After 13 years, he was hired by Lockheed Missiles & Space Company in Sunnyvale as a Research Specialist in their Missile Systems Engineering Department. He wrote missile conversion-for-test manuals, authored and edited several major proposals, and designed developmental life support and waste collection units. His last employment was with the State Air Resources Board where he served as a technical and proposal write and editor. Throughout his career, he presented papers at various symposiums and conferences. He was also awarded a patent on the continuous process of converting carbon dioxide to oxygen by use of algae.
Jim's many interests included cars (the faster the better), movies, music, all sweets, fine dining and, all the while, searching for the best burgers, hot dogs, and pizza, which called for many trips for him and his wife Lupe. He cared deeply about his family. After the death of his son William (Bill), he became the father figure to Bill's children Nikole and Kameron. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Bill, and beloved companion, German Shepherd dog King. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lupe (to Jim she was Lu), sons James (Mary) of Washington State and David of Florida; grandchildren Nikole Mata, Kameron, James, Andrew, Stephanie, and Kimberly Sane; great-grandson William Mata; daughter-in-law Lisa Sane (Bill) and numerous cousins.
The family will always be grateful to the caregivers and staff at Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz as well as Hospice for all they did to help make Jim's remaining days as comfortable as possible. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Humane Society Silicon Valley. The family will hold a private gathering to celebrate and honor Jim's life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2019