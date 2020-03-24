|
|
James Paul Dias
1935 - 2020
Resident of Aptos
James Paul Dias, passed away at home on March 16, 2020, with his wife, Susan by his side. Jim, as he was known by family and friends was born March 25, 1935, in Hayward, CA, to Paul Joseph Dias and Eloise Alameda Brown Dias. The family relocated from San Jose to San Juan Bautista during the Depression where Jim's father took an administrator/teacher position and they resided during the war years. In 1946, the family moved to Santa Clara where Jim attended Bellarmine Preparatory School, graduating in 1952. He graduated from San Jose State, University of the Pacific Dental School and pursued an orthodontics degree at Columbia. Jim practiced orthodontics in Los Gatos for 25 years.
Jim and Susan Ann Madison were married in their Los Gatos home on August 28, 1999. During the past 14 years they have enjoyed their home in Aptos. They also enjoyed traveling and as Jim loved warm climates, they wintered a few weeks in Yuma, AZ, and twice a year in Maui. Jim was on the Military Vehicle Preservation Association Board of Directors and a long time member because of interest in restoring his 1941 and 1951 military vehicles.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Susan, of 20 years; his sons, Tom and Greg (Monique) Dias; daughter, Alair Dias; granddaughter, Natalie Dias; and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, St. Ignatius Crypt on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2020