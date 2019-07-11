Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
"All Saints Chapel" Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Los Altos, CA
James R. Cretcher Jr.


1929 - 2019
James R. Cretcher Jr. Obituary
James R. Cretcher, Jr.
Apr 18, 1929-Oct. 16, 2010
You yourself were created by God in his likeness. Thusly, every person should strive to be a creator of a great work of art. You were given the power to choose amongst the limitless possibilities, potentials, vocations, ways of living, and things to do. The creation of your way of life, then in a way, is like the painting of a picture; And in that picture you are both the Principal Subject of the painting AND the Artist. Your life, and what you make of it, is a self-portrait. Thanks be to God.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am, July 13, 2019 in "All Saints Chapel" Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 11, 2019
